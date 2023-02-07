Pamela Anderson Details 'Romantic' Night With Julian Assange

In a recent interview with Variety Magazine, actress Pamela Anderson spilled scarce details about a “frisky” night she spent with whistleblower Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy.

“It was romantic because it was so inspirational,” said Anderson.

“There’s just nothing that he says that isn’t fascinating. So there was definitely a connection. We would just talk through the night and drink mezcal and laugh and tell stories.”

Long-time followers of Assange’s rocky journey over the past decade may not find this unexpected pairing so surprising.

The two were apparently first introduced by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood back in 2014, just 2 years into Assange’s seven-year stint in political asylum.

Assange, who founded Wikileaks and was later accused of leaking classified information about the then-ongoing Iraq and Afghanistan wars, fled the United States in 2012 and took up residence at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

After the two met, Anderson returned to London frequently and developed an oft-publicized but rarely detailed relationship with Assange. A 2017 headline from The Guardian went as far as to describe the two as “friends with vegan benefits.”

Assange was eventually arrested by British authorities in April 2019 after Ecuadorian officials revoked his asylum.

In 2021, Anderson publicly urged the U.S. government to issue a pardon.

“The case is simply a criminalization of a free press,” Anderson told The New York Post. “Julian is being charged with journalism. Documents that have exposed war crimes and human rights abuses. Now the US wants to punish him for exposing crimes.”

Amidst ongoing deliberations about his potential extradition to the United States, Assange is currently confined at the high-security Belmarsh prison in London.

