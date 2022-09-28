Palm Beach Restaurant has 1-Liter Cocktail for Hurricane Ian

Florida residents are hunkering down as Category 4 Hurricane Ian descends closer and closer to shore. For some, that means battering down the hatches. For others, that means stocking up on cocktails for the stormy ride.

Thankfully, Palm Beach restaurant El Camino is offering liquor and cocktail deliveries in gargantuan sizes.

For $45, locals can get a one-liter bottle of El Camino’s classic margarita for delivery. For $65, they can get one liter of the house’s vanilla and cinnamon-flavored coffee tequila.

Explaining the deal, a rep from El Camino explained, “So you can pour when it rains from the comfort of your own home.”

El Camino is a Mexican restaurant located in West Palm Beach, only three blocks from the shore. As of now, El Camino plans to stay open throughout the week (weather permitting, of course).

If you live in the area and what to check out these super-sized cocktails from home, you can find El Camino on Delivery Dudes.

