Offset and Hit-Boy Team Up With Patron Tequila for New Track

Migos’ Offset and Grammy Award-Winning rapper and producer Hit-Boy have just teamed up for “2 Live,” a new track to promote Patron’s recently launched El Alto ultra-premium tequila.

Hit-Boy, who has produced for everyone from Kanye West and Travis Scott to Britney Spears, makes a rare appearance as both lyricist and producer. The song also marks the first release from Offset since Takeoff’s tragic passing in November 2022.

The music video for the track features Offset and Hit-Boy in the club flexing Patron’s $179 new bottle.





With the release of El Alto and this accompanying track, Patron is clearly angling for the lucrative club tequila market, one that has been dominated by the likes of Clase Azul, Don Julio 1942 and Casamigos over the past few years.

Patron’s instantly recognizable short stout bottles usually retail in the $40-$90 range. Though Patron is one of the most established brands on the market, tastes are changing.

Recent years have seen the rise of ultra-premium tequila, $100-$300 bottles which are marketed towards the collector and the club rather than the college dorm.

Patron El Alto follows that trend of premiumization. Described as the brand’s first “prestige” expression, El Alto is a blended batch mix of Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas aged in 11 different types of barrels.

It’s no coincidence that Patron El Alto’s tall slender bottle looks a lot more like Don Julio 1942 than it does the typical Patron you’d see on a liquor store shelf.

