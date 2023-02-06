NYPD Cop Allegedly Shot at Uber Driver In Booze-Fueled Spree

An off-duty NYPD cop has been charged with an aggravated DWI after crashing his car and firing shots at an Uber driver, police sources say.

Police were first notified of the incident at 2 am last Saturday when shots were reported near Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn.

At the scene, off-duty police officer Efrain Alejandro had allegedly crashed into three parked cars along the side of the street, incapacitating his vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene say that Alejandro then appeared to hail a taxi.

Though it’s unclear what exactly happened next, police reports state that Alejandro fired a gun at an Uber driver who pulled up behind him. Police say that Alejandro may have been attempting to menace the driver.

The shot missed and struck an empty car.

When police arrived, Alejandro complied with a Breathalyzer test.

He was placed under arrest, charged with assault as well as menacing and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

Alejandro, who was assigned at the 40th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx, has now been placed on suspension.

No one was injured in the course of the incident.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter