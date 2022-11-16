Nosotros Tequila Debuts the First Ever Cider-Aged Tequila

Just in time for the holiday season, Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal has debuted what it says to be the first-ever cider-aged tequila.

The new expression, Nosotros Tequila Cider Añejo, comes courtesy of a collaboration with 2 Towns Ciderhouse of Oregon.

The new bottling was made using ex-2 Towns Ciderhouse barrels, barrels which themselves were previously used to age Woodford Reserve Whiskey. Once Nosotros gets their hands on them, they use the barrels to age their Blanco for 20 months.

The resulting spirit is said to be a flavorful mix of cooked agave, warm apple, spicy sandalwood and nutty almond scents. Nosotros has yet to announce a release date or an exact price for their newest expression, though we can surely expect it soon given the looming start of winter.

Keen observers will remember that Nosotros is the distiller behind Tesla Tequila, another limited run-bottling made in collaboration with Elon Musk’s Tesla Company back in 2020 and subsequently rereleased in 2022.

This is surely not quite as novel a release as Tesla Tequila, but Nosotros is clearly aiming to innovate.

