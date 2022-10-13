Nocheluna Sotol: Lenny Kravitz Debuts a New Agave Spirit

Four-time Grammy Award Winner Lenny Kravitz has just entered the world of agave spirits with Nocheluna Sotol.

Made from desert spoon agave native to the northern regions of Mexico, sotol is a bright and grassy agave spirit sometimes overshadowed by the likes of tequila or mezcal.

Nocheluna Sotol in particular is said to contain notes of “wild herbs, dried stone fruits, caramel and honey, deep minerality and oak firewood.”

Nocheluna Sotol is being launched through a three-way partnership of sorts. Kravitz will stand as the face of the company, while the drink itself will be distilled by Casa Lumbre, the company behind Montelobos and Ojo de Tigre. International spirits giant Pernod Ricard is stepping in to back investment and global distribution.

Kravitz remarked, “I appreciate how this spirit stays true to the traditional ways of making sotol, exemplifying a true understanding of this familiar craft. I am honoured to bring more awareness to this incredible spirit and region.”

Kravitz’s venture into agave spirits marks the first ever celebrity-backed sotol brand.

At this point, celebrity-backed tequila brands are a dime a dozen. Celebrity-backed mezcal isn’t quite as oversaturated, but it is certainly reaching a tipping point.

Sotol could very well be the next unconquered frontier for celebrity investors.

Nocheluna Sotol is available now throughout Mexico and the United States for $79.99.

