Nick Jonas Launches Villa One Tequila Gardens in San Diego

Disney-favorite Nick Jonas has just opened a new rooftop restaurant and tequila bar in San Diego’s Gaslamp District. Villa One Tequila Gardens is a collaborative effort between Jonas and John Varvatos, a menswear designer with whom Jonas launched Villa One Tequila back in 2019.

The 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar and restaurant features Mexican-inspired food and drink, and is decked out with “luxurious textiles, shades of green inspired by agave fields and accent walls with neon signs.”

According to Jonas, the tequila bar’s San Diego location is the beginning of a franchise.

Jonas told The Hollywood Reporter that the duo plans to expand their tequila bar to Los Angeles, New York City and Miami within the upcoming year. They already have a pop-up bar launched in Las Vegas.

Before the creation of Villa One Tequila, Jonas had previously collaborated with Varvatos in 2018 on a clothing line and fragrance titled “JV x NJ.” The pair seems to have maintained a strong business relationship over the years.

Given the increasingly crowded landscape of the celebrity-owned tequila industry, it makes sense that Jonas has sought to expand his brand beyond the bottle.

Chances are, we will continue to see more tequila brands leverage themselves into larger franchises in an attempt to differentiate themselves from tight competition in the market.

