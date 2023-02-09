NFL Star Travis Kelce Invests in Tequila Soda

Less than a week before the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce has announced an equity stake investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda.

Flipping a popular catchphrase from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wrestling career, Kelce jokingly told rival hard seltzer brands to “know your role and shut your mouth.”

Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a ready-to-drink (RTD) canned beverage founded by self-described “serial beverage entrepreneur” Lance Collins in 2022. Before Casa Azul, Collins had a hand in creating Fuze, NOS, Bodyarmor Sports Drink and Core.

“Travis is one of the best players in the league, and he’s also an influencer off the field in media and lifestyle,” said Collins.

“His investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda will help introduce our RTD beverages to a new audience of sports fans who are seeking the best of both worlds — the real spirits and flavor found in canned cocktails, but with the low calories and low carbs of hard seltzers.”

The business partnership represents Kelce’s first investment in the booming RTD industry.

Though hard seltzers made with malt liquor like White Claw and Truly have long dominated the market, distilled spirit RTDs have been eating up headlines as of late.

RTDs like Casa Azul are even projected to outpace the popularity of hard seltzers within the United States by 2026.

Casa Azul’s 5% ABV beverages are currently available in a variety eight-pack, comprising Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Peach Mango and Watermelon flavors.

