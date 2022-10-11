Neurita Announces Tangerine and Pomegranate-Infused Tequilas

Neurita has just announced the launch of two new fruit-infused tequilas in the UK — Neurita Citrus, infused with Sicilian orange and tangerine, and Neurita Rosa, infused with pomegranate, raspberry, and strawberry.

Neurita Tequila was founded by Lucy Smith in 2021 with the purpose of creating naturally-flavored tequilas perfect for a good margarita.

“The big tequila brands are very masculine and stoic in tone, contrasting the light and uplifting tone of Margarita moments,” says Smith.

Conversely, Smith wanted to avoid the oversaturation of sugary sweet, brightly tinted flavored tequilas which have flooded the market as of late. Neurita was founded to create a compromise.

Neurita Citrus and Rosa are now available online throughout the UK for £32 per bottle. The brand plans to continue its rollout into supermarkets later this year.

