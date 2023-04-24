Navy Intercepts 10 Tons of Liquid Meth Disguised as Tequila

Mexican Navy inspectors intercepted a massive shipment of meth disguised as aged tequila that was bound for export over the weekend.

At the southwest coastal seaport of Manzanillo, a sniffer dog alerted authorities to 11,520 tequila bottles that were being used to transport nearly 10 tons of concentrated liquid meth — the equivalent of about 19,000 pounds.

The tequila brand name — whether fabricated or legitimate — has not been released to the public, nor has the export destination for the would-be shipment.

Mexican cartels have reportedly been manufacturing synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine at rapidly increasing rates over the past few years. According to authorities, meth seizures in Mexico rose from 120,100 pounds in 2016-2018 to almost 275,000 pounds in 2019-2021.

Rather than being sold “by the bottle,” concentrated liquid meth is usually processed by smugglers at special facilities and extracted into a crystalline form.

Unfortunately, alcohol-disguised meth has established itself as an unprecedented trend worldwide.

In New Zealand, a scourge of innocuously packaged meth-laced beers has taken at least one life and resulted in numerous arrests and warehouse raids throughout March and April.

