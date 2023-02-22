Celebrate National Margarita Day With 8 Crazy Recipe Twists

Ah, the margarita. Arguably the most iconic mixed tequila cocktail, the classic mix of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur has established itself as a mainstay of restaurants, agaverias and home mixologists alike.

Everyone knows the classic recipe. In honor of National Margarita Day, let’s look through a few delicious, one-of-a-kind twists that incorporate everything from raspberries to avocado.

For this list, we’ve tried to include margarita recipes that can actually be made at home – after all, we don’t all have the same intricate doodads as our favorite cocktail Youtubers.

Green Tea Margarita

Ever the trendy drink, green tea’s bittersweet bite pairs well with a blanco tequila’s floral undertones.

Ingredients

1.5oz Blanco Tequila

1/2 cup Green Tea

1 tbsp. Orange Liqueur

1 tbsp. Fresh Lime Juice

2 tsp. Sugar

Instructions

Simply mix and enjoy!

*If you’re looking for an icy variation, freeze your green tea into ice cubes. Pulse your ingredients with the cubes, and enjoy the herbaceous cocktail slushy.

Raspberry Lemonade Margarita

Raspberry lemonade brings memories of summer cookouts and better times. If you’re looking to infuse those memories with a little alcohol, look no further.

We present two variations of the recipe – one with store-bought raspberry lemonade, and another for those looking to go the extra mile and make some raspberry lemonade themselves.

Variation 1 – Easy-Peasy Lemon Squeezy (no squeezed lemons needed)

Ingredients

6 oz Raspberry Lemonade

2 oz Tequila Blanco

1 oz Triple Sec

Instructions

Mix, then pour ingredients over ice. Garnish with lemon wedges and raspberry.

Variation 2 – Blender Bender

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups Fresh Squeezed Lemon juice (about 10-12 lemons)

1 cup Raspberries

1 cup Granulated Sugar

6 Cups water, divided

2 oz Tequila Blanco

1 oz Triple Sec

Instructions

Juice the lemons. Add raspberries, sugar, and 2 cups warm water to blender. Blend until smooth. Strain through fine mesh sieve. Add 4 cups cold water and fresh squeezed lemon juice. Add ice and voila – homemade raspberry lemonade! Mix 6oz portions of your homemade raspberry lemonade with 2oz tequila and 1 oz triple sec. You’ll have more than enough for a few margaritas.

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

Vegetal spicy and tropical sweet, the oddball coupling of jalapeno and pineapple has established itself as a surprise favorite. Each are particularly strong flavors, so you might consider using a reposado (or even an añejo) tequila for this recipe.

Ingredients

6 chunks Fresh Pineapple

3 fresh Jalapeno Slices

4 oz Tequila Reposado

2 oz Pineapple

2 oz Fresh Lime juice (about 2-3 limes)

1 oz Triple Sec

Pinch of Salt

Instructions

Muddle the pineapple chunks, jalapeno slices, and salt until the pineapple is broken down (should take no longer than a minute) Pour in the rest of the ingredients, and shake well inside a sealed cocktail shaker or mason jar for 30 seconds.

Carmel and Orange Margarita

If your sweet tooth is hungering, a caramel orange margarita might be the perfect choice.

For added caramel flavor, try and find a tequila reposado known for its oaky caramel notes (there are many – Casamigos Reposado and Tapatio Reposado are particularly popular picks).

Ingredients

4 oz Reposado Tequila

4 oz Butterscotch Schnapps

2 tbsp. Triple Sec

2 oz Salted Caramel Sauce

3 oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (about 6 oranges)

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Sugar

Instructions

Rim two margarita glasses with salted caramel sauce, then dip the rims in a mix of salt and sugar. Add the rest of the ingredients (including leftover caramel sauce) into a cocktail shaker and mix well, about a minute. Pour into your rimmed glasses, and add ice.

Hibiscus Margarita

The flavor of hibiscus is a great low-effort addition to a classic margarita. Subtle and rosy, hibiscus is a subdued flavor with a flashy color sure to impress guests.

There are all manners of ways to infuse hibiscus into a drink, though we suggest using hibiscus tea as the most straight forward of the bunch. Just make sure you chill your tea after you let it steep.

Ingredients

1 oz Unsweeted Hibiscus Tea

2 oz Blanco Tequila

1oz Orange Liqueur

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice (about 1-2 limes)

Directions

Steep your hibiscus tea, then rest in the fridge until fully chilled. Mix ingredients in a cocktail mixer with ice, about 30 seconds. Pour into a glass. Salt rim and lime wedge optional, but recommended.

The Smoky & Spicy

In a smoky & spicy, the signature ingredient is mezcal. The delightfully ashy flavor of mezcal will leave you with a deeply flavored margarita and it’ll be well worth it.

If you’re looking for a quality mezcal for this cocktail, Del Maguey Vida is the classic budget-friendly option.

Ingredients

2 oz Mezcal

1 oz Orange Liqueur

1 oz Lime Juice (about 1-2 limes)

1/4 oz Agave Nectar

2 slices Jalapeno

Tajin

Directions

Muddle jalapeno slices at the bottom of your cocktail shaker, around 1 minute. Add mezcal, orange liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar and ice. Shake well, about a minute. Rim your glass with tajin, then pour and enjoy.

Avocado Margarita

Certainly one of the more ‘out there’ margarita varieties, avocado margaritas are worth trying if you have a few avocados laying around the house and you feel like getting experimental.

Avocado’s soft and milky flavor works shockingly well within a mixed drink, adding a silky smooth texture and creamy finish when pureed.

Ingredients

6 oz Blanco Tequila

6 oz Orange Liqueur

6 oz Fresh Lime Juice (about 7-8 limes)

1 Avocado, pitted and peeled.

2 tbsp. Freshly Chopped Cilantro

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

2 tsp Lime Zest

Lime wedges and Salt to garnish

Directions

Mix salt and 1 tsp lime zest on a plate, then rim your margarita glasses. Puree avocado, tequila, lime juice, cilantro, cayenne pepper, remaining lime zest and 2 1/2 cups ice in a blender under smooth. Pour, and garnish with lime wedges.

Chocolate and Orange Margarita

There are a lot of chocolate margarita recipes out there. While many are great, we suggest the added citrus in this recipe to balance out the flavors and provide a nice zing within the darkly sweet cocktail.

Ingredients

2 oz Reposado Tequila

1 oz Chocolate Liqueur

1/2 oz Orange Liqueur

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime (about 1-2 limes)

1/2oz Fresh Orange Juice (about 1 orange)

Instructions

Pour and ingredients into a mixer with 1 cup ice. Shake and enjoy!

