Naked and Famous: Potent Mezcal Cocktail With an Herby Bite

Between the Mexican Firing Squad and the Blood Bath & Beyond, the world of tequila and mezcal cocktails is no stranger to an attention-grabbing name.

Today, we introduce the Naked and Famous.

This is an herbaceous, mezcal-heavy take on the Aperol Spritz created by bartender Joaquín Simó at the renowned Death and Co in New York City. Its maker describes it as a “bastard love child” of the chartreuse-forward Last Word cocktail and the Aperol-tinted Paper Plane. How this new cocktail got the name “Naked and Famous,” we haven’t the slightest clue.

Though the recipe boasts only 4 ingredients, each is quite different than the last. A good Naked and Famous pairs the smoky profile of mezcal with flavors of citrus, honey, anise and more.

Best of all, this is an equal-parts mix cocktail! Easy to make at home, feel free to change the proportions of this recipe to whatever quantity fits the occasion.

Without further ado:

The Naked and Famous

Ingredients

2 oz Mezcal

2 oz yellow or green Chartreuse

2 oz Aperol

2 oz Lime Juice

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, and shake until cold. Strain into a cocktail glass and enjoy!

