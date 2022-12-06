Naked and Famous: Potent Mezcal Cocktail With an Herby Bite

Naked and Famous: A Potent Mezcal Cocktail With an Herbaceous Bite
Between the Mexican Firing Squad and the Blood Bath & Beyond, the world of tequila and mezcal cocktails is no stranger to an attention-grabbing name.
Today, we introduce the Naked and Famous.
This is an herbaceous, mezcal-heavy take on the Aperol Spritz created by bartender Joaquín Simó at the renowned Death and Co in New York City. Its maker describes it as a “bastard love child” of the chartreuse-forward Last Word cocktail and the Aperol-tinted Paper Plane. How this new cocktail got the name “Naked and Famous,” we haven’t the slightest clue.
Though the recipe boasts only 4 ingredients, each is quite different than the last. A good Naked and Famous pairs the smoky profile of mezcal with flavors of citrus, honey, anise and more.
Best of all, this is an equal-parts mix cocktail! Easy to make at home, feel free to change the proportions of this recipe to whatever quantity fits the occasion.
Without further ado:
The Naked and Famous
Ingredients
- 2 oz Mezcal
- 2 oz yellow or green Chartreuse
- 2 oz Aperol
- 2 oz Lime Juice
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, and shake until cold.
- Strain into a cocktail glass and enjoy!