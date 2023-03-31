 Mussolini's Granddaughter Protests With Wine-Tasting Event
Mussolini’s Granddaughter Holds Wine-Tasting Event In Protest of E.U. Health Warning Proposal

Pedro WolfeMar 31st, 2023, 4:14 pm
Mussolini's Granddaughter

Dictator Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter, a member of the European Parliament, protested recent health proposals with a wine-tasting event. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Italian MEP Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, held a spirited wine-tasting event in which she and other politicians chugged red wine in protest of alcohol label proposals.

The bizarre circumstances came to a head after the European Union approved Irish plans to introduce mandatory health warnings on all alcohol products sold within the country. Representatives from Italy, the continent’s largest wine producer, were apparently not happy.

Alessandra Mussolini quickly organized a wine-tasting event at the European Parliament in Brussels, a poster for which declared the tagline “in vino veritas” (“In wine, there is truth”).

Surrounded by politicians and reporters, Alessandra Mussolini declared “I stick to the bottle!” before taking several swigs of wine at 10:30 am.

Ms. Mussolini, former leader of Italy’s center-right Forza Italia political party and current member of the European Parliament, said that the Irish government’s legislation would “wound an Italian tradition.”

According to The Guardian, the Irish labels would warn consumers about the risks of cancer and liver disease associated with alcohol and the risks of drinking while pregnant.

Ms. Mussolini’s decades-long political career has been hallmarked by a series of contentious feuds, most notably when she threatened to “sue anyone offending Mussolini” (her grandfather) and subsequently got into a public spat with actor Jim Carrey.

Before her tenure in politics, Alessandra Mussolini recorded a romantic pop album released only in Japan and had a career as an actress in films like A Special Day and The Assisi Underground.

