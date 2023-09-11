MTA Employees Accused of Drinking, Threatening Violence

Two NYC subway workers have been accused of “unacceptable conduct” — including drinking scotch, buying allegedly stolen goods and threatening violence — in a recent probe by the Office of the MTA Inspector General (OIG).

Following a tip to its complaint hotline, the OIG began conducting surveillance on two unnamed employees, one a Maintenance Supervisor and the other a Structure Maintainer, in May 2022. On three separate occasions, investigators observed crimes committed in broad daylight at the scene of a construction project near Times Square.

Throughout the course of the investigation, at least four individuals were observed approaching the employees with bags of unknown goods that were exchanged for cash. During one transaction, the situation nearly escalated toward violence.

“Investigators observed the Maintenance Supervisor brandishing a knife and placing said knife against the neck of an individual during a potential sale of goods,” stated the report. “The Maintenance Supervisor then lowered the knife, and the two walked away from the area together, with the Maintenance Supervisor holding the knife in his hand while on the busy sidewalk.”

A week later, inspectors confronted the two employees on-site during a surprise visit. The duo quickly fessed up to the alleged crimes after being shown surveillance evidence.

When asked about drinking on the job, the Supervisor reportedly handed over a two-thirds empty bottle of Dewar’s Scotch Whiskey from his locker; he maintained that he only drank on premises after his shift ended at 3 pm.

The probe, made available to the public on Monday, states that the Maintenance Supervisor was forced to retire. The Structure Maintainer’s disciplinary process is still ongoing.

“The unacceptable conduct of these two individuals is a breach of the public’s confidence and a violation of MTA’s rules,” said MTA Inspector General Daniel G. Cort in a statement. “However, their actions should not cast a shadow on the tens of thousands of devoted MTA employees who diligently serve the riders and taxpayers of New York.”

