Forgotten Celebrity Tequilas: From Timberlake to Mr. Big

Celebrity tequila is everywhere these days.

From Kendall Jenner to Kevin Hart to George Clooney, expensive tequila backed by all manner of actors, models and athletes has taken over liquor store shelves across the country.

But there are a handful of brands that have slipped through the cracks. For every Casamigos-level success, there exists an unfulfilled promise from someone like the Backstreet Boys who have tried and apparently failed to launch a tequila.

Today, we’re going to look through the most oft-forgotten (and usually poorly received) celebrity tequilas and mezcals on the market.

Justin Timberlake – Sauza 901

Probably the most inexplicable pick on our list, it’s hard to understand how a tequila backed by superstar Justin Timberlake didn’t take off to astronomical success. Though there’s a decent chance you’re familiar with Sauza 901, you’d be hard-pressed to find it on a liquor store shelf or hear anyone singing its praises.

The tequila received middling reviews when it first launched in 2014 and the brand has remained relatively silent ever since. Chances are, Timberlake moved on to his next high-paying gig and left Sauza in the dust.

AC/DC – Thunderstruck Tequila

Joining the likes of rockstar Sammy Hagar, AC/DC decided to launch a trio of tequilas named Thunderstruck in 2018.

Between its name and the packaging, there’s no confusion that this is AC/DC’s tequila brand through and through. Given that AC/DC hasn’t quite captured the cultural zeitgeist of the younger celebrity tequila-drinking demographic, it’s easy to understand why this one wasn’t a hit. Still, it can easily be found online at pretty low prices.

Chris Noth – Ambhar

Yes, Mr. Big from Sex and the City owns a tequila brand. Chris Noth purchased a majority stake in Ambhar (dubbed “The Dragonfly Tequila”) in late 2018 and spent the following years as its more prominent spokesperson.

In 2021, the brand was slated to be sold to American drinks firm Entertainment Arts Research for $12 million, but the deal eventually fell apart amidst widespread sexual assault allegations against Noth.

Lykke Li – Yola Mezcal

Best known for her hit song I Follow Rivers, multi-platinum certified musician Lykke Li teamed up with Gina Agilietti and Yola Jimenez to launch Yola Mezcal in 2015.

As far as mezcal goes, the brand seems legit. Yola Mezcal is distilled on a family farm in San Luis Potosi using the recipe of co-founder Yola Jimenez’s grandfather. It’s gotten good reviews and the founders have kept up the traction with a series of interviews throughout 2022.

However, compared to tequila, it seems like the celebrity mezcal market is a bit harder to break into (excluding Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres). As mezcal gradually creeps up in popularity, we could imagine this one becoming a success.

E-40 – E. Cuarenta

East Coast rap legend E-40 is a music and business extraordinaire, but the quantity of his output may have worked to the detriment of his creatively named E. Cuarenta (literally, E-40 in Spanish).

In addition to his over 25 studio albums, E-40 has released his own cognac, bourbon, gin, pre-mixed cocktails, golden lager beer, sparkling wine and just this month a new vodka. Amidst the sea of spirits, it’s easy to understand why E. Cuarenta hasn’t quite gotten the spotlight.

