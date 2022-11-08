Most Expensive Alcohol? This Platinum and Diamond Tequila

The alcohol industry is bedazzled with its fair share of uber-expensive collector’s items, ornate bottles containing decades-aged expressions that have sold at auction for tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Guinness World Records, the organization behind such treasured awards as hairiest family, most spoons balanced on a face, longest distance keeping a table lifted with teeth and ever so much more, has logged a record for most expensive alcohol as well. Apparently, it’s a bottle of tequila.

The record, which was achieved in 2006, was bestowed upon Tequila Ley 925‘s Platinum & White Gold Tequila. The bottle was sold for a whopping $225,000 to an unnamed private collector.

So what’s all the fuss about?

Launched by Tequila Ley 925 as part of its “Aztec Passion Limited Edition” line, Platinum & White Gold Tequila contains a six-year-aged extra añejo. Tasting notes are, unsurprisingly, difficult to come by.

If that doesn’t sound like a particularly long barrel aging for the world’s most expensive alcohol, then you’d be right.

As it seems, the price tag can mostly be attributed to the bottle itself, which was made using five pounds of pure platinum and 4,100 white diamonds. Hence the name, Platinum & White Gold Tequila.

Adjusting for inflation, this bottle was sold for around $323,000.

Given the ballooning popularity of tequila that has occurred since 2006, we can only imagine what ludicrous bottle might be in store next.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter