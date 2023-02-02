Miles Teller Dances to the Beat in Bud Light Super Bowl Ad

Bud Light is winding down its usual Super Bowl antics with a new ad featuring Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh vibing out to some laid-back tunes.

The minute-long ad features the couple as they’re placed on hold with a non-descript “customer service” line.

They crack a pair of Bud Lights and break down some dance moves to the obligatory customer service music. The couple’s dog Bugsy even makes an appearance (in his TV debut).





The marketability of Miles Teller’s dance moves likely has something to do with his viral shirtless dance from Top Gun: Maverick that took the internet by storm earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Bud Light for my Super Bowl commercial debut alongside my wife, Keleigh, and the real star of the show, our dog Bugsy,” said Teller in a press release. “Life can get messy, it can get frustrating, it can all feel trivial and pointless at times, but I love the message of ‘Choosing Enjoyment’ in those moments.” “Hold” is one of four ads that Bud Light owner Anheuser-Busch will be debuting at the Super Bowl in 2023. Though Busch-owned brands like Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra have long dominated the Super Bowl advertising landscape, things are going to be looking a lot different this year. Busch recently ended its 33-year-long alcohol advertising exclusivity deal at the Super Bowl, a deal which reportedly cost $250 million. For the first time ever, Super Bowl screens will be blessed with ads for Crown Royal Whiskey, Rémy Cognac, Heineken and more.