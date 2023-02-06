Milagro Tequila Launches Ready-To-Serve Margaritas

Milagro Tequila is venturing into the lucrative world of pre-mixed cocktails in collaboration with Batch & Bottle.

Batch & Bottle Milagro Margaritas, set to release on National Margarita Day (February 22), are the latest in a line of high-end “pre-batched” drinks that are attempting to differentiate themselves from competition on the market.

Unlike popular canned ready-to-drink brands like Cutwater Spirits or Buzzballz, Batch and Bottle’s collection of slick-black 375ml cocktails look like they might be more at home on the liquor store shelf than at the convenience store.

Batch and Bottle currently offers a Hendrick’s Gin Martini, a Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan, a Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan and a Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned.

“The expansion of Batch & Bottle’s hassle-free line of carefully crafted, premium cocktails allowed us to include Milagro’s signature recipe, The Freshest Margarita, for consumers to enjoy at home,” says Luis Lopez, Milagro Tequila Ambassador.

“The Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita offers bright and vibrant flavors with the exceptionally smooth, agave-forward notes consumers expect from Milagro.”

Though hard seltzers like White Claw and Truly have long dominated the market, pre-mixed cocktails have taken over the spotlight in recent years.

As more ready-to-drink brands are announced day by day, we will likely begin to see an increasing number of premium-oriented releases like Batch & Bottle.

Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita will be available nationally on February 22nd for MSRP $16.99.

