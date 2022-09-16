Michael Jordan Tequila Brand Launches Luxury Cincoro Gold

Cincoro Tequila, co-founded by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, has just announced the release of Cincoro Gold. Their newest bottle contains a blend of their Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo expressions.

Cincoro has long aimed its releases at the luxury market. Now, Cincoro Gold seems to be taking things to the next logical level.

Launching in October 2022, this blended expression is expected to combine the Cincoro line’s signature flavors of vanilla, caramel, chocolate and dried fruits.

Cincoro Gold will retail for $349.

If that sounds like a lot, bear in mind that Cincoro Extra Añejo costs a whopping $1,500. If you want to catch of taste of that extravagant bottling without paying over a thousand dollars, you can try parsing out its flavor within this newest blended expression.

The Brand

Cincoro Tequila was co-founded in 2019 by Michael Jordan, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks ownership group, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss, and Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari of the Boston Celtics.

Fazzalari said that the group tried their hand at over 1,000 tequilas before they landed on the Cincoro we know today.

This all-star team of basketball elites has since established Cincoro as one of the best known ultra-premium celebrity-owned tequilas on the market. Their slender, twenty-one inch tall decanter has become a hallmark of their luxury branding.

It’s no wonder that this A-list dream team has been able to build Cincoro to the point that it can release a $1,500 Extra Añejo.

Throughout “The Last Dance”, the acclaimed 2020 docuseries chronicling the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season, Michael Jordan was seen sipping his very own Cincoro tequila during interviews.

Since launching in 2019, Cincoro has sold over 1.5 million bottles in the United States alone.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter