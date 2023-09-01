Michael Jordan Gifts $4,000 Tequila Trophy at Golf Tourney

These days, you’re more likely to see Michael Jordan on the golf course than the basketball court — especially when he’s hosting star-studded tournaments at his personal golf club, playfully nicknamed “Slaughterhouse 23.”

Little is known about the invite-only hideaway save for an Architectural Digest tour that explored its 15,000-square-foot clubhouse, adorned with a plethora of citrus groves and Gregories Pineo cork wallpaper (Jordan’s personal favorite). The members list includes the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Wayne Gretzky, John Elway and several dozen pro golfers.

During a recent house tour with the Golf Channel, PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley gave us a boozy glimpse behind the curtain.

Inside his office, Bradley showed off a towering 1.75-liter bottle of Jordan’s Cincoro Extra Añejo tequila that he’d been given as a trophy after he won a private 2021 tournament.

Michael Jordan and Keegan Bradley partnered in the members' tourney at MJ's Grove XXIII and won. This was the trophy, a bottle of MJ's Cincoro tequila. pic.twitter.com/tzTf8Q0jYg — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) August 24, 2023

While the 750ml version of this extra añejo retails for around $1,500, the double-sized version Bradley was given sells for upwards of $4,400. It was presented inside a bespoke suitcase with branded sipping glasses, probably upping its resale value through the roof.

Cincoro Tequila was founded in 2019 by an unlikely group of basketball rivals turned allies: Jordan, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss, and Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari of the Boston Celtics.

Today, the glitzy brand is perhaps best known for its astronomical price tags. Though Bradley was certainly given the most expensive of the bunch, even Cincoro’s cheapest bottle will run you upwards of $70.

