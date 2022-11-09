Mexican Firing Squad: Spice, Ice and Everything Nice

Who doesn’t love a cocktail with a flashy name?

The Mexican Firing Squad was first discovered by world traveler and cocktail writer Charles H. Baker in 1937 at the La Cucaracha Cocktail Club in Mexico City.

Sure, the cocktail may have leaned a little different nearly a century ago. Grenadine, a key ingredient in the recipe, is more likely to be made with corn syrup than it is with real pomegranates these days. But the tradition of a Mexican Firing Squad has held steady over the decades for good reason, and is to this day a mainstay at bars throughout Mexico and the U.S.

Combining citrus, spice and sweetly tart syrup, the Mexican Firing Squad is undoubtedly worth giving a shot.

The Mexican Firing Squad

Ingredients

2 oz Reposado or Anejo Tequila

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 oz Grenadine For a gourmet substitute, you can swap for Pomegranate Molasses

4 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled, around 30 seconds. Strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wheel if you please, and enjoy!

