Meth-Laced Beers Are Circulating the Black Market in NZ

On March 7th, New Zealander Aiden Sagala passed away after unknowingly drinking a beer that was contaminated with methamphetamine. He had reportedly been given a 24-pack by a colleague.

Now, police across the country are issuing health warnings as they rush to track down “Honey Bear House Beer” cans that continue to circulate on the black market.

The 473 ml beers look innocuous enough at first, contained within colorful blue and red packaging you’d typically associate with craft beers or IPAS. Not sold in stores, police suspect that the beers are being passed around communities either wittingly or unwittingly.

Though media attention surrounding the beers largely died down following Sagala’s death, police action revealing the depth of the issue has brought about renewed concerns.

On March 16, a raid on a warehouse in Manukau, Auckland found several shipments worth of the beer being readied for transport, within which was identified at least 328kg of methamphetamine – more than a quarter ton.

Over the past month, police have snagged an additional two arrests on individuals accused of importing and supplying the beers within New Zealand.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin stated that the investigation “is by no means over yet […] Our investigation continues to develop at pace, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result.”

The exact quantity in circulation is still unknown, though the beers appear to have established traction at an unfortunate rate; Honey Bear House Beer even has its own community reviews page on Untappd, a beer-focused social networking platform.

Read More:

Train Derailment Spills Hundreds of Boxes of Coors Light and Blue Moon Into River

‘From Recipes to Ads, A Beer Made by A.I’: Beck’s Beer Uses ChatGPT to Design Every Facet of New Glass and Aluminum Release

The Rumors Are True — A Tequila Shortage May Soon Be Upon Us

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter