Man Sleeping in McDonald's Drive-Thru Arrested for Sixth DUI

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Stafford County police for his sixth reported driving under influence offense after he fell asleep in a McDonald’s drive-thru line.

Around 1am on Monday, police responded to calls reporting a man who had fallen asleep and was obstructing traffic in a local drive-thru. Upon arrival, a deputy was able to awake the sleeping driver but reported that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

The driver was identified as Shane Bond, 32. After refusing to take a Breathalyzer test, Bond was taken to a hospital to have his blood drawn so as to identify his blood alcohol content.

While with hospital staff, Bond managed to escape custody and flee the hospital on foot.

The arresting deputy was eventually able to track Bond down, catch up to him and bring him back to the hospital.

Once returned into custody, Bond was charged with his sixth DUI offense, as well as driving while revoked, two counts of refusal and two counts of obstruction of justice.

He is now being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

