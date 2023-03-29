Man Attempts to Order Hit on Son, Misdials and Gets Arrested

A Cleveland, Ohio man has just been sentenced to 18 months in prison after attempting to hire a hitman to murder his own son.

The incident unfolded last October when Desmen Ramsey, 58, accidentally left three voicemails at the Budget Dumpster Company in Westlake. An employee discovered the messages the morning after and reported the incident to a local police department.

In court, the following transcript was read from the first message:

“It’s a five grand hit on him,” said Ramsey, referring to himself by the pseudonym ‘Tommy.’ “I don’t give a f–k where he’s at or what he’s doing or who he be with. Kill that b—h.”

In another message, Ramsey reportedly said, “It’s business. This ain’t bulls–t.”

Police triangulated the number and arrested Ramsey. Under questioning, he admitted to leaving the voicemails after getting into a fight with his adult son the night before. When police left the room, he was reportedly heard saying to himself that he was “headed to jail for a drunk mistake.”

Police say that the intended recipient would have been reached if it weren’t for a small error.

“It appears the person who was calling called another number a bunch of times that was one digit off from our business in Westlake. So when he called, he was one number off,” said Police Captain Jerry Vogel.

Allegedly, Ramsey intended to call an associate identified as ‘Jessie’, a member of a local motorcycle club. Detectives say that the man who Ramsey was attempting to call denied being aware of the plot.

In court, Ramsey was charged with aggravated assault, reduced from an initial charge of complicity to commit murder. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years probation following the completion of his sentence.

Read More:

Boston Proposes a Ban on ‘Nips’: Why Cities Across the Country Are Legislating Against Mini-Alcohol Bottles

Jury Sides Against Corona, Modelo in Major Lawsuit; Hard Seltzers Declared a Form of Beer

David Beckham Buddies Up to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Tequila, Fueling Speculation He May Launch His Own Brand

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter