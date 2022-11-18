Maestro Dobel Releases $1,100 Wine Barrel-Finished Tequila

Maestro Dobel Teams up With Silver Oak for a $1,100 Wine Barrel-Finished Tequila
Maestro Dobel, the Cristalino tequila specialists owned by the same family as Jose Cuervo and 1800, has teamed up with Northern California winery Silver Oak for a unique new bottling.
Dobel 50 Silver Oak edition is an Extra Añejo finished in Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels. The collaboration comes as a celebration of the winery’s 50th anniversary.
This newest bottling is said to combine agave-centric flavors of citrus with wine-characteristic hints of figs, dates and red fruits. If that sounds delicious, then pause only to consider that this extravagant bottle is currently on sale for a suggested retail price of $1,100.
Maestro Dobel has largely oriented its brand around luxury releases, the majority of its portfolio specializing in the increasingly popular category of charcoal-filtered Cristalino expressions.
Dobel has also ventured into making a Pavito tequila, a technique frequently seen in mezcal production but rarely in tequila in which a turkey breast is utilized during the distillation of the spirit.
Dobel 50 Silver Oak edition is neither a Cristalino nor a Pavito, but it nonetheless seems like a welcome addition to the brand’s growing premium catalog.