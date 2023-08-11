 Maestro Dobel Announced As Official Tequila Of the US Open
Game, Set, Match: Maestro Dobel Announced As First Official Tequila Of the US Open

Pedro WolfeAug 11th, 2023, 11:13 am
Maestro Dobel

(Photos: Aleksandar Kyng/Pexels, Maestro Dobel)

Maestro Dobel — subsidiary of the Jose Cuervo empire and creator of the world’s first Cristalino — has been announced as the first-ever tequila sponsor for the US Open.

The partnership will be commemorated with a branded, full-service bar inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, signage and a signature cocktail (the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma) that will be served at key tournaments including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and Western & Southern Open.

Dobel has also partnered with the highest-ranked American wheelchair tennis players — Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Dana Mathewson — to support the brand’s US Open debut.

In a press release, Maestro Dobel founder Juan Dobel said: “As the number one ultra-premium tequila in Mexico and one of the fastest-growing globally, we are excited to share our range of extraordinary tequilas with tennis fans in New York, and continue the acceleration of the tequila category with an international audience.”

In 2021, Maestro Dobel inked a similar deal to become the first official tequila of the PGA Tour, complete with the usual assortment of branded cocktails (in that case, the Diamante Tee Time) and partnerships with high-profile players like golfer Jon Rahm.

The US Open is itself no stranger to alcohol-brand sponsorships, previously having worked with Grey Goose Vodka and Heineken.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

