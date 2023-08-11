Maestro Dobel Announced As Official Tequila Of the US Open

Maestro Dobel — subsidiary of the Jose Cuervo empire and creator of the world’s first Cristalino — has been announced as the first-ever tequila sponsor for the US Open.

The partnership will be commemorated with a branded, full-service bar inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, signage and a signature cocktail (the Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma) that will be served at key tournaments including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and Western & Southern Open.

Dobel has also partnered with the highest-ranked American wheelchair tennis players — Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Dana Mathewson — to support the brand’s US Open debut.

In a press release, Maestro Dobel founder Juan Dobel said: “As the number one ultra-premium tequila in Mexico and one of the fastest-growing globally, we are excited to share our range of extraordinary tequilas with tennis fans in New York, and continue the acceleration of the tequila category with an international audience.”

In 2021, Maestro Dobel inked a similar deal to become the first official tequila of the PGA Tour, complete with the usual assortment of branded cocktails (in that case, the Diamante Tee Time) and partnerships with high-profile players like golfer Jon Rahm.

The US Open is itself no stranger to alcohol-brand sponsorships, previously having worked with Grey Goose Vodka and Heineken.

Read More:

Is Tequila Really the Healthiest Spirit? Exploring the Half-Truths of Agave Spirits Folklore

From Hidden Freezers to Underground Sex Shops: A Tour Through the World’s Most Secretive Tequila Speakeasies