19-Year-Old LSU Student Implicated in Stadium Alcohol Heist

Underage college students will resort to all sorts of ham-fisted methods just to get their hands on a couple of beers. At Lousiana State University, a ragtag heist was attempted at the college’s Tiger Stadium to achieve exactly that.

Deputies arrested a 19-year-old LSU student, later identified as Bryce Tilotta, for allegedly attempting to steal an estimated $1,500 of alcohol in the dead of night.

According to the arrest documents, LSUPD spotted “a group of college-age males” carrying several cases of beer across campus around 3 a.m. on Sunday. When the officers approached, the group fled with the beer in tow.

Surveillance footage acquired from Tiger Stadium showed the group loading the same beer cases into the back of a black pickup truck earlier that night. Officers tracked down the truck to the parking lot of Spruce Hall dorms and identified its owner, Tilotta.

After getting consent to search his room, officers found the missing beer. Tillota reportedly admitted to taking the beers from the stadium and was arrested on one count of simple burglary.

The other individuals alleged in the crime have yet to be identified.

