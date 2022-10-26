Brand Behind Truly, Twisted Tea Announces First Tequila Soda

Boston Beer Company, the brewer behind Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and more has just announced its first tequila soda canned cocktail.

Loma Vista Tequila Soda will be released to market in Grapefruit, Lime, Mango, and Watermelon flavors, each can containing 355 milliliters and 5.5 percent ABV.

The release date is yet to be announced, though according to Brewbound, the rollout for this new beverage will begin in Kansas City, Wichita, Austin, and Fort Collins.

Details are scarce regarding this new cocktail given that no real press release was ever made. Rather, an inconspicuous Twitter account for Loma Vista popped up on Monday and made a single tweet:

Real tequila. Real flavors. Real refreshment. Real story. ~ Introducing Loma Vista Tequila Soda. #TasteTheVista pic.twitter.com/HkAs5ZUhEl — Loma Vista Tequila Soda (@DrinkLomaVista) October 24, 2022

This announcement is corroborated by label approvals that Boston Beer Co. submitted to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau back in June. The label approvals outline the four above-described flavors of Grapefruit, Lime, Mango, and Watermelon.

Boston Beer Co. has been a titan in the rapidly expanding ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail market.

If their success with the likes of Truly, Angry Orchard and Twisted Tea are anything to go by, then Loma Vista may very well be the next “it” drink.

