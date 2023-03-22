 Lisa Rinna and White Lotus Star Promo New Don Julio Tequila
Don Julio Taps Lisa Rinna, White Lotus Stars and More to Promote New Tequila

Pedro WolfeMar 22nd, 2023, 11:09 am
Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna, internet personality Ricky Thompson and more have teamed up to promote Don Julio’s newest wine-aged tequila. (Photo: Don Julio)

Reality TV star Lisa Rinna is living the tequila lifestyle to the fullest in her new collaboration with Don Julio.

On Tuesday, Rinna revealed on social media that she has been tapped as the spokesperson for Don Julio Rosado, a pink-tinted reposado tequila aged four months in Ruby Port wine casks.

It seems right on brand for the Beverly Hills Housewife.

“It’s different than any other type of tequila. You have to try it. I can’t really describe the taste. I can see it with a dessert. I can see it with a hamburger. Or chips and salsa are my favorite,” said Rinna on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna)

Lukas Gage, best known for his roles in The White Lotus, You and Euphoria, and internet personality Ricky Thompson have also been recruited for Don Julio’s “P(arty) Time Off!” campaign.

Keen observers will remember that this isn’t the first time Rinna has been in the tequila headlines.

On the most recent season of RHOBH, Rinna incited an argument over Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila that was eventually dubbed #TequilaGate when it went viral on Twitter. It’s quite possible that Rinna’s two-pronged love for drama and tequila helped land her this newest sponsorship gig.

In a similar turn of events, Andy Cohen was named the newest brand rep for Fresca Mixed Cocktails in late 2022 after years of shouting out his beloved “Fresquilas” on social media and TV.

We’ll be sure to expect plenty of pink-tinted alcoholic partying from Rinna in the months to come.

Don Julio Rosado serves as a follow-up to the popular club-friendly Don Julio 1942 and Don Julio Primavera. This newest release goes all in the wine-aged tequila trend popularized by the likes of Adam Levine and LeBron James.

Pedro Wolfe

