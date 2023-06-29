Diddy Responds to Diageo Amid Highly Publicized Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs has made a public statement in response to Diageo, who cut ties with the billionaire music mogul and his spirits brands DeLeon Tequila and Cîroc Vodka on Tuesday.

The long-unwinding saga began when Combs filed a lawsuit against Diageo at the end of May alleging mismanagement and racial discrimination. Diageo has now formally ended its relationship with Combs nearly a month after the news went public.

“Diageo attempting to end its deals with Mr. Combs is like firing a whistleblower who calls out racism,” said Combs’ attorney John C. Hueston in a statement released to The Root on Wednesday.

“It’s a cynical and transparent attempt to distract from multiple allegations of discrimination. Over the years, he has repeatedly raised concerns as senior executives uttered racially insensitive comments and made biased decisions based on that point of view.”

Hueston continued: “Diageo even acknowledged the problem by agreeing in his contract to treat DeLeon the same way it treated their other tequila brands. He brought the lawsuit to force them to live up to that contract, and instead, they respond by trying to get rid of him. This lawsuit and Mr. Combs are not going away.”

Combs’ statement represents the latest development in a highly publicized feud between the world’s fifth-largest spirits company and the multi-hyphenate businessman.

Combs first joined forces with Diageo in 2007 as an equal parts owner of Cîroc Vodka. Following the spirit’s success, Combs doubled down with a similar co-ownership deal for DeLeon Tequila in 2013.

In years since, Combs claims that Diageo consistently pigeonholed his spirits as “black brands” that should only be targeted to “urban consumers.” Combs says that product stock, distribution and marketing were all pushed to the side in favor of Diageo’s other high-profile ventures.

In its Tuesday court filing, Diageo denied the accusations and moved to have the lawsuit dismissed. Most notably, Diageo claims that Combs contributed only $1,000 to the brands while Diageo invested $100 million.

Read More:

From Justin Timberlake to Mr. Big, a Look Through the Most Forgotten (And Sometimes Reviled) Celebrity Tequilas

Thanks to The White Lotus, the Oft-Maligned Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is Seeing a Huge Resurgence

Tequila Negroni: A Tequilicious Twist on the TikTok Trend

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter