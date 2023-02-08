LeBron James Plugs Tequila Brand After Record-Breaking Game

Lebron James wasted no time plugging Lobos 1707 Tequila after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s new career scoring leader Tuesday night.

After James hit a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper at the end of the third quarter, the match against the Oklahoma City Thunder paused for nearly 10 minutes as Crypto.com Arena descended into cheers of celebration.

James hugged his family, thanked his supporters and participated in a brief passing of the torch ceremony (or in this case, the basketball) with former reigning champion Abdul-Jabbar.

After the game, James eagerly shared his boozy celebration plans with reporters.

“We’re drinking some good vino tonight, and we’re gonna have a little Lobos on tap too. It’s going up tonight for sure,” said Lebron.

“We drinking some good vino tonight & we gonna have a little Lobos on tap” Bron’s ready to turn up 😂🍷 pic.twitter.com/aIovAf97R2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023

Lobos 1707 was first launched back in 2020 by CCO Diego Osorio and CEO Dia Sims. Sims, who previously served as the President of P-Diddy’s Combs Enterprises, has also had a hand in popular alcohol brands like Deleon Tequila and Ciroc Vodka.

James invested in the brand early alongside longtime business partner Maverick Carter. Since then, Lobos 1707 has secured investments from celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green among others.

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special,” said James. “When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

Lobos 1707 has enjoyed its fair share of headlines over the past few months.

Last week, the brand announced Cindy Wang-Simms, former Vice President of Marketing at Budweiser-owner Anheuser-Busch, as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In December, the brand debuted a new set of 375ml bottles for its Joven and Reposado tequilas.

On the heels of James’ latest benchmark victory, Lobos 1707 may soon be propelled past the reigning champ of basketball tequila, Michael Jordan’s uber-expensive Cincoro.

