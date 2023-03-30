Lebron James Opens Starbucks Alongside Tequila Bar and More

LeBron James is giving back to his hometown of Akron, Ohio with House Three Thirty, an expansive “community store” set to feature a Starbucks, tequila lounge, sports complex and more.

This oddball collection of businesses is the latest venture from the LeBron James Family Foundation, which created House Three Thirty to provide opportunities and job-training certification to James I Promise students, teachers, parents and families.

Among the many, many facilities that will soon be located on the premises include a private card room, an ice cream parlor, a wine tasting room, a JP Morgan Chase “Community Space,” a LeBron James museum, and a bar donated and named after Lobos 1707, James’ long-running tequila brand

“We designed House Three Thirty to create opportunities and open doors to show them that anything is possible, and that they can do it right here in Akron,” said James in a press release. “We believe House Three Thirty will be a staple for our city, and we can’t wait for people to come and experience it.”

As of March 30th (3/30), just Starbucks and Chase Bank have opened their doors. The rest of the facilities are set to launch by the end of 2024, all of which will operate under House Three Thirty’s unconventional employment model.

Employees won’t be hired to work for individual businesses, but rather as “team members” trained to understand every facet of House Three Thirty’s numerous operations. In addition to getting paid, they’ll receive training credits towards job certificates in the hospitality industry.

The new facility is one small part of the LeBron James Family Foundation’s infrastructure throughout the area, all designed to support students at the James I Promise school. James initially founded the school in 2018 and has since used it to provide tutoring, education and full-ride college funds to the community.

All proceeds from the newly opened House Three Thirty will go back into the foundation.

