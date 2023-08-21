LeBron James' Lobos 1707 Announces Leadership Shakeup

LeBron James’ Lobos 1707 is shaking up its executive team.

Today, the tequila brand announced that Carlos Vigil, a 15-year veteran of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, has been appointed as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. Shifting leadership has also affected Dia Simms, former CEO, now appointed as Executive Chairwoman of the Board.

“Lobos 1707 has grown tremendously since our launch less than three years ago,” said Simms in a press release. “I am excited to continue partnering with the Board, Diego, Carlos and the rest of our team as we build on our accelerating momentum in the marketplace.”

Since launching in 2020, Lobos 1707 has reached a market valuation of around $99 million.

The brand, one of many jockeying for consumer’s attention on crowded liquor store shelves, distinguishes itself by aging its spirits in Pedro Ximénez Sherry wine casks. The technique was reportedly invented by brand founder Diego Osorio’s great-great-grandfather.

Though LeBron James is often recognized as the public-facing figurehead of Lobos 1707, other celebrity investors include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maverick Carter, Anthony David, Draymond Green and Rich Paul. Together, the A-list roster has tossed its hat into an increasingly crowded celebrity tequila market, going up against competitors like Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

To date, Lobos has released a Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo and Mezcal. The lineup was expanded with a limited-edition Añejo in June, of which just 9,000 bottles were brought to market.

