Lebron James’ Lobos 1707 Debuts New 375ml Tequila Bottles

Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal has just announced the debut of 375ml bottles for its Joven and Reposado expressions.

While Lobos 1707 Joven is known for flavors of vanilla, herbs, butterscotch and baking spice, Lobos 1707 Reposado comes finished in Pedro Ximénez Sherry wine barrels from Spain, mixing in flavors of cacao and deep-roasted coffee.

The duo of new bottles are available for $29.99 and $32.99 respectively.

Lobos 1707 was first launched back in 2020 by Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio, CEO Dia Sims and four-time NBA championship winner Lebron James.

Other celebrity investors in the brand include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maverick Carter, Anthony David, Draymond Green and Rich Paul.

The brand, which is named in dedication to “celebrating the strength of the pack,” also offers an Extra Añejo and a Mezcal Artensanal in its portfolio.

The new bottles are available now through the Lobos 1707 website.

