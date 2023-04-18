Lawnmower DUI Arrest At Restaurant Drive-Through

Sometimes, DUIs can happen in the most unexpected of places.

At 1:22 am on Sunday morning, Essex County Police say that they spotted a lawnmower exiting the drive-through of a restaurant in Leamington, Ontario.

When officers approached the man, 41, he reportedly showed signs of driving under the influence and was arrested for further testing.

The unnamed driver was eventually charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 0.08. His court appearance is now scheduled for May 3, 2023.

In a public statement, the OPP stated that they “want to remind the public that operating a truck, car or lawn mower, vessels such as a fishing boat, personal watercraft, kayak, or canoe, while impaired by drug or alcohol can result in drivers license suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records & increased insurance costs.”

Whether at Arby’s or Mcdonald’s, drive-through DUIs have established themselves as something of an unexpected trend over the past few months. To the best of our knowledge, this is one of the first that involved a lawnmower.

Read More:

Amidst Growing Concerns Over Bats and Carbon Emissions, Tequila Production Is Pressured to Go Green

Trends, Treason and Terroir: The Complicated Politics of Non-Mexican Tequila

New Mobile App Can Detect Alcohol, Cannabis Impairment in Under 30 Seconds Using Facial Recognition; Here’s Why That Should Scare You

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter