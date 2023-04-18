 Lawnmower DUI Arrest At Restaurant Drive-Through
Article

Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Lawnmower Into Restaurant Drive-Through

Pedro WolfeApr 18th, 2023, 12:51 pm
Lawnmower

Following a lawnmower arrest, police reminded the public that fishing boats, kayaks and canoes are all subject to DUI charges. (Photo: Vaan Photography)

Sometimes, DUIs can happen in the most unexpected of places.

At 1:22 am on Sunday morning, Essex County Police say that they spotted a lawnmower exiting the drive-through of a restaurant in Leamington, Ontario.

When officers approached the man, 41, he reportedly showed signs of driving under the influence and was arrested for further testing.

The unnamed driver was eventually charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 0.08. His court appearance is now scheduled for May 3, 2023.

In a public statement, the OPP stated that they “want to remind the public that operating a truck, car or lawn mower, vessels such as a fishing boat, personal watercraft, kayak, or canoe, while impaired by drug or alcohol can result in drivers license suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records & increased insurance costs.”

Whether at Arby’s or Mcdonald’s, drive-through DUIs have established themselves as something of an unexpected trend over the past few months. To the best of our knowledge, this is one of the first that involved a lawnmower.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

