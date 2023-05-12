Don Julio’s Grandson Expands LALO Tequila to New York

Lauded for flavors of cooked agave, cinnamon, pepper and baking spice, LALO Tequila is finally expanding distribution to the state of New York.

A relative newcomer to the industry, the brand quickly garnered a cult following among tequila enthusiasts when it was founded in 2021 by Eduardo González, grandson of Don Julio’s very own Don Julio González.

“We are thrilled to expand into New York, making this the 20th state we are available in the U.S.,” said LALO co-founder, Eduardo “Lalo” González. “This continued expansion allows us to tell our story to a wider audience, while continuing to educate tequila drinkers on the benefits of an additive-free, three-ingredient tequila made authentically in my home country of Mexico.”

Unlike many of its competitors, LALO specializes exclusively in an unaged tequila blanco. According to co-founder David R. Carballido, the brand’s focus intends to bring tequila back to basics, particularly amidst the growing popularity of elaborate trends like the Cristalino.

“Cristalino is just a process to make the liquid crystal clear; it can be a Reposado or an Añejo,” said Carballido.

“And now that in the U.S. and Mexico Cristalino is such a big trend, I feel from a personal perspective, I saw an opportunity where everyone is focusing on cristalino because they want to come back to blancos, so there should be a blanco, something that is not pretentious or with a big bottle.”

You can purchase LALO Tequila online through Total Wine or find it at a liquor store near you using the brand’s product tracker.

