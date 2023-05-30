Kylie Jenner Says Kourtney ‘Pees on Everybody’ When Drunk

Kylie Jenner Jokes That Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pees on Everybody’ When Drunk; Fans Have Thoughts
During a flashy 818 Tequila event in The Kardashians season three premiere, Kylie Jenner revealed some raunchy insight about her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Some felt she went a little too far.
Kylie was asked during a confessional, “Who in your family can hold their alcohol the best?”
She responded, “I don’t know… probably me,” adding that Kendall and Kim “show their drunkness really fast” after only a couple of shots.
“Kourtney like, pees just everywhere,” Kylie surprisingly continued. “She gets drunk and she just pees on everybody and everywhere and in public […] she’s just like a free lady.”
Though the remark wasn’t entirely out of place for a tequila-themed event, some commenters online were less than pleased with Kylie’s seemingly mean-spirited tone.
For brands like 818 Tequila, robot bartenders, televised parties and confessional drama are entirely the point. Similar to many celebrity-owned spirits, 818’s success arguably hinges less on the tequila itself than the huge variety of promo and spin-off products it helps to inspire.
Over the past two years, 818 has launched a Christmas-themed Toffee and Tequila chocolate bar, created a merch line, released ceramic decanters of its $200 Eight Reserve extra añejo, and founded the “818 Bricks Program” to turn post-production agave fibers into construction materials.
