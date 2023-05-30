 Kylie Jenner Says Kourtney ‘Pees on Everybody’ When Drunk
Kylie Jenner Jokes That Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pees on Everybody’ When Drunk; Fans Have Thoughts

Pedro WolfeMay 30th, 2023, 1:00 pm
Kylie Jenner

During an easily overlooked moment in The Kardashians season premiere, Kylie Jenner made a bizarre comment about Kourtney Kardashian’s drunken antics. (Photo: The Kardashians/Hulu)

During a flashy 818 Tequila event in The Kardashians season three premiere, Kylie Jenner revealed some raunchy insight about her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Some felt she went a little too far.

Kylie was asked during a confessional, “Who in your family can hold their alcohol the best?”

She responded, “I don’t know… probably me,” adding that Kendall and Kim “show their drunkness really fast” after only a couple of shots.

“Kourtney like, pees just everywhere,” Kylie surprisingly continued. “She gets drunk and she just pees on everybody and everywhere and in public […] she’s just like a free lady.”

 

Though the remark wasn’t entirely out of place for a tequila-themed event, some commenters online were less than pleased with Kylie’s seemingly mean-spirited tone.

“Kylie … The world did not need to know this. Like ever…” one said in a Reddit thread recapping the moment.

“So relatable 🤨🥴,” chimed in another.

In addition to Khloe’s baby name reveal and a surprise appearance from talk show host James Corden, other episode highlights included Kendall Jenner’s much-talked-about robot bartender.

Kylie Jenner

818’s in-house robot bartender was first spotted last August at an Eight Reserve launch event. (Photo: KrisJenner/Instagram)

The mixology monstrosity quickly became a point of interest after it was spotted on Instagram last August. In the new episode, The Kardashians executive producer Ben Winston reveals that it takes four men to direct the robot to make a single drink.

“One of them could just make a drink,” he told Khloé. “It’d be much cheaper!”

For brands like 818 Tequila, robot bartenders, televised parties and confessional drama are entirely the point. Similar to many celebrity-owned spirits, 818’s success arguably hinges less on the tequila itself than the huge variety of promo and spin-off products it helps to inspire.

Over the past two years, 818 has launched a Christmas-themed Toffee and Tequila chocolate bar, created a merch line, released ceramic decanters of its $200 Eight Reserve extra añejo, and founded the “818 Bricks Program” to turn post-production agave fibers into construction materials.

