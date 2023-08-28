Kevin Hart Debuts 'Goodfellas'-Inspired Tequila Ad

Upping the advertising ante to cinematic heights, Gran Coramino Tequila has debuted an “anthemic film” starring founder Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Hart and beloved Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli.

The unlikely trio teamed up to promote Gran Coramino’s spirits lineup in a long-form ad that pays homage to Martin Scorsese’s beloved 1990 classic Goodfellas.

In the video, Kevin and his wife recreate the elaborate one-shot sequence that’s been dubbed by film buffs as “The Copacabana”. Making their way in through the kitchen of a high-end club, the couple passes all manner of Gran Coramino bottles being lugged around and splashed into flaming pans.

Inside, Hart has a chance encounter with Imperioli. The music dims, egos collide and the pair recreates Joe Pesci’s infamous “Funny how?” monologue. Things are resolved with a hug and a smile (because, of course, it’s an ad) and the Gran Coramino party goes on.





Play



Though Imperioli is best known for his roles in The Sopranos and The White Lotus, keen-eyed fans will remember that he also made a small appearance in Goodfellas (spoiler alert, he didn’t last long).

The new Club Coramino film was directed by Sam Washington, who has previously helmed advertisements for Netflix, Nintendo, Marvel, Keurig and more. Hart says the campaign embodies the Gran Coramino ethos to a tee.

“I live by the Gran Coramino value that ‘Hard Work Tastes Different’ and challenged my team to show that in the most epic way possible in our first brand campaign,” said Hart. “The ‘Club Coramino’ film not only pays tribute to all the hard work that has gone into crafting and supporting Gran Coramino Tequila, but it is a reminder to everyone to celebrate our shared hard work and our resulting achievements.”

Coramino was launched in 2022 as a joint venture by Hart and 11th-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, CEO of Jose Cuervo. To date, the brand has released a 4-month Reposado Cristalino and a 12-month Añejo.

