 Kevin Hart Strikes Deal with Fan-Favorite NFL Team
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Kevin Hart Strikes Deal with Fan-Favorite NFL Team to Expand Gran Coramino Tequila

Pedro WolfeSep 14th, 2023, 1:39 pm

Entertainer Kevin Hart is interviewed on the NFL Network prior to an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP/Matt Rourke)

Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino has been announced as the “official luxury tequila” of the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that brings the comedian closer to his hometown in hand with a lucrative new sponsorship.

The deal — announced hours before the team’s anticipated game against the Minnesota Vikings — will feature branded signage inside Lincoln Financial Field, signature Gran Coramino cocktails and sweepstakes for exclusive tequila tastings with as-yet-unannounced “Eagles Legends.”

“It’s just the alignment of it all,” Hart told Boardroom TV. “You’ve got to look at the facilities, the environments that embed a high volume of people and when you can partner or build those relationships that allow you to be the face of or the signature choice for them. I think this is just setting the precedent as to what we can do.”

Kevin Hart

(Photo: Gran Coramino)

For Hart, the love clearly goes deep. Earlier this year, he made headlines after buying a $16.5 million eagle in celebration of Philedalphia’s Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Named after quarterback Jalen Hurts, the now-iconic bald eagle was spotted in countless photo shoots alongside Hart’s twisty tequila bottles.

Coramino was launched in 2022 as a joint venture by Hart and 11th-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, CEO of Jose Cuervo. To date, the brand has released a 4-month Reposado Cristalino and a 12-month Añejo

Hart recently teamed up with Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli for a Goodfellas-inspired Gran Coramino film that took the brand’s advertising to cinematic heights. On the back of countless promo deals, Hart’s tequila is slowly but surely making a name for itself in the increasingly crowded celebrity spirits market.

Read More:

Dunkin’ Spiked Review: A Mixed Bag of Deafening Donut Sweetness

UFC, Jose Cuervo and Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno Bring the Octagon Cage to Tequila, Mexico 

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: