Kevin Hart Strikes Deal with Fan-Favorite NFL Team

Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino has been announced as the “official luxury tequila” of the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that brings the comedian closer to his hometown in hand with a lucrative new sponsorship.

The deal — announced hours before the team’s anticipated game against the Minnesota Vikings — will feature branded signage inside Lincoln Financial Field, signature Gran Coramino cocktails and sweepstakes for exclusive tequila tastings with as-yet-unannounced “Eagles Legends.”

“It’s just the alignment of it all,” Hart told Boardroom TV. “You’ve got to look at the facilities, the environments that embed a high volume of people and when you can partner or build those relationships that allow you to be the face of or the signature choice for them. I think this is just setting the precedent as to what we can do.”

For Hart, the love clearly goes deep. Earlier this year, he made headlines after buying a $16.5 million eagle in celebration of Philedalphia’s Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Named after quarterback Jalen Hurts, the now-iconic bald eagle was spotted in countless photo shoots alongside Hart’s twisty tequila bottles.

Coramino was launched in 2022 as a joint venture by Hart and 11th-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, CEO of Jose Cuervo. To date, the brand has released a 4-month Reposado Cristalino and a 12-month Añejo.

Hart recently teamed up with Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli for a Goodfellas-inspired Gran Coramino film that took the brand’s advertising to cinematic heights. On the back of countless promo deals, Hart’s tequila is slowly but surely making a name for itself in the increasingly crowded celebrity spirits market.

