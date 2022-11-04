Kanye West Renounces Alcohol, Sex and Talking for A Month

Kanye West, now known legally as Ye, has taken to Twitter to announce a “30-day cleanse” from alcohol, “adult films,” “intercourse” and talking.

Ye posted a note in handwritten style, simply captioned “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month.” However, his 30-day talking cleanse will evidently not extend to his social media presence, as he ends the note simply, “But my Twitter still lit.”

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

Ye’s tweet comes on the heels of his Twitter recently being unlifted following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Since returning to Twitter, Ye has been posting frequently. Within the last two days alone, he’s rapid-fired a number of tweets condemning Kyrie Irving’s recent suspension from the Brooklyn Nets, denouncing his alleged enemies within the industry and promising a return to “Love Speech.”

Ye was first banned from the platform back in October following a tweet in which he stated that he was “going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

After the post, Ye went on a string of interviews in which he reiterated similar sentiments. One of the most widely circulated of those interviews occurred during a three-and-a-half-hour session on Drink Champs, a podcast hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN in which guests candidly share their thoughts surrounded by bottles of alcohol.





Ye’s outspoken media presence culminated in his Yeezy brand deal with Adidas being terminated at the end of October, a move that reportedly reduced his net worth from $2 billion to $400 million in a single day.