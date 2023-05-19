James Marsden Might Launch a Bad Tequila Just for Laughs

Hot off his not-so-serious acting roles in Jury Duty and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Hollywood star James Marsden says he might launch a tequila brand just to make a mockery of the competition.

“I want it to be the shittiest tequila I can find,” Marsden told W Magazine. “Plastic bottle with a piece of masking tape on it that says ‘Tequila’ and it’s $6 a liter. ‘This tastes like shit. Marsden’s Tequila. But it’ll get you fucked up.'”

Celebrity-owned tequila has emerged as one of the hottest alcohol trends of the past decade. From Kendall Jenner to George Clooney to Kevin Hart, countless high-end brands have flooded liquor store shelves — though most have been big hits with consumers, none are particularly well known for their quality.

Marsden seems fully aware of the bad reputation. Though he didn’t call out any fellow celebrities by name, his joke hits at the core of what many resent about the increasingly star-studded industry.

But of course, not all celebrity-owned tequilas are created the same.

George Clooney’s Casamigos, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana and Kendall Jenner’s 818 have come to exemplify the cultural zeitgeist side of the market. These are brands that ship hundreds of thousands of cases to countries across the globe, uplifted by copious product placement, name dropping and even themed galas.

Though tequila enthusiasts might scoff at their quality, these brands have undeniably helped elevate agave spirits to a new level of international popularity.

Other celebrities haven’t been quite as lucky. Nick Jonas’ Villa One Tequila and Justin Timberlake’s Sauza 901 show that no amount of star power can immediately launch a brand if it isn’t accompanied by some modicum of awareness or successful marketing.

Lastly, there exists a slim category of celebrity-backed spirits that have become huge hits among even the snobbiest of tequila lovers. Codigo 1530, founded by “King of Country” George Straight and former Crocs CEO Ron Snyder, has emerged as one of the most sought-after distillers in the game since launching in 2016.

Rock-And-Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana ventured into the industry as a co-owner of the beloved Casa Noble in 2011, though he parted ways in 2014 following an acquisition.

All of this is to say, James Marsden is mostly right to mock the avalanche of celebrities that have flooded the agave spirits market over the past few years. However, if he does end up deciding to launch a trash-tier $6-a-liter tequila, God knows we’ll gladly try it.

