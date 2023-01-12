Jose Cuervo Releases New Collectible Artist’s Box

Jose Cuervo has just released a new artist-designed box for its high-end Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo.

These boxes have become a collectible tradition of sorts since Reserva de la Familia was first launched in 1995. Every year, Cuervo has collaborated with a different artist to create an entirely new design.

The artists commissioned to create these boxes have run the gamut from oil paintings to pop art, decorating the exteriors with portraits of Frida Kahlo, psychedelic landscapes, odes to Art Nouveau and so much more.

Just 17,000 of these boxes are released every year. While the oaky extra añejo contained within remains mostly unchanged, each new iteration of boxes will usually establish itself as a collectors item.

The recently released 2023 design was created by Mexican art collective Tercerunquinto, whose work specializes in abstractions and repurposed materials. The new box is decorated with zig-zagging lines and triangles, ones that sketch out a geodesic rendition of the agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico.

The wax-sealed, hand-blown bottle inside each box contains a three-year oak-aged extra añejo mixed with reserves aged for over 30 years, chock full of pepper, cinnamon and cherry notes. As far as tequila goes, the flavors and aromas of Reserva Extra Añejo will feel quite familiar to whiskey enthusiasts.

You can check out the reviews here.

The Reserva line has also released a blanco and a reposado expression, though those haven’t been lucky enough to earn a new bespoke box every year.

You can find the new 2023 Reserva de Familia Extra Añejo at select retailers now (SRP $185), or online at ReserveBar.

