Jose Cuervo Margarita Contest Offers Up a Big Payout

Jose Cuervo is launching the Marg-Shake Up contest in search of its next canned ready-to-drink margarita flavor.

Starting on National Margarita Day (2/22), users can submit the base, ingredients, “personal twist” and name of their unique margarita concoction online.

Come March 22nd, 12 finalists will be selected for a public vote. The two runners-up will receive $25,000 each while the winner will receive $50,000. The winning recipe will be crowned Jose Cuervo’s next canned margarita release and be produced and sold in stores nationwide.

Like clockwork, each year’s National Margarita Day ushers in a series of increasingly elaborate margarita shenanigans.

Cointreau just finished its own International Margarita Challenge complete with a trip to France and a tour of the world’s best bars.

Yesterday, Smirnoff announced that it’s “crashing” National Margarita Day with a collection of off-kilter “Margarets, Marges, Maggies, and Marks” made from spicy tamarind vodka.

Others have taken the occasion in more bizarre directions.

Last week, Patron Tequila debuted the Patron Dream Margarita generator, an AI-powered margarita image program that allows users to create bespoke margarita art using prompts like location, flavor and garnish.

The winner of Patron’s AI margarita contest will win two tickets to an upcoming Becky G concert in New York City.

If you’re interested in the Jose Cuervo Marg-Shake Up contest, you can submit your creation at cuervomargshakeup.com starting on February 22.

Read More:

A Look Inside The Decadent Yet Bizarre Margaritas From Netflix’s Drink Masters Cocktail Competition – Including One Too Dangerous To Drink

The Mysterious Origins Of America’s Favorite Cocktail, The Margarita

Best Margarita Rims That Aren’t Just Salt

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter