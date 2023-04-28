Jose Cuervo Is Giving Out Hundreds of ‘Dumb Phones'

The latest in a string of over-the-top Cinco de Mayo promos, Jose Cuervo has teamed up with White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson to give out hundreds of so-called “dumb phones.”

For the uninitiated, a dumb phone is a flip phone. Or, in this case, one wrapped in Jose Cuervo branding.

From April 28 through May 5, Jose Cuervo is holding sweepstakes online where they’ll give out hundreds of the phones and thousands more in cash. As Hayley Lu Richardson puts it in the announcement video; “when you’re phone does almost nothing, you and your friends can do more of everything.”

The dumb phone movement has emerged as something of an unexpected trend over the past few years. On Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, luddites have encouraged the masses to return to “simpler times” by ditching iPhones, Androids and everything in between.

As Gen Z hopes to dial back their screen time, foldable phone sales are projected to reach a market value of $29 billion by 2025.

Admittedly, it’s an unexpected fit for a tequila brand. But they’re not alone — seemingly every tequila company has bet big on unexpected handouts for Cinco de Mayo this year.

Earlier this week, Don Julio announced the construction of a Tequila ATM (“automated tequila machine”) in downtown New York City, where they promise to hand out $500,000 worth of alcohol vouchers.

Upping the ante, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pledged $1,000,000 worth of guacamole to anyone who orders a Teremana Tequila cocktail.

If you’re interested in getting a Jose Cuervo phone for yourself, you can find the website here.

Read More:

Coca-Cola Defeats Lawsuit Against Topo Chico Margarita Seltzers, Dismissing Deceptive Labeling Accusations

Prince William Reveals His Favorite Cocktail — A Vodka-Laden Twist on the Classic Margarita

Moët & Chandon Reveals Coronation Champagne in Honor of King Charles III, the First in 70 Years

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter