Jeremy Clarkson Launches Vodka Made From Cow's Milk

Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson has launched a vodka made from cow’s milk at his Diddly Squat Farm in Cotswolds, England.

Simply named “Cow Juice Vodka,” Clarkson’s latest booze is distilled from whey, the liquid left over after milk is curdled and strained to make cheese.

“It’s by far the smoothest vodka in the coolest bottle…Distilled from whey, also used in protein drinks,” says Clarkson.

First launched in 2020, Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm has become a hit with fans through the ongoing “Clarkson’s Farm” Amazon Prime documentary series.

In addition to vodka, the farm sells a variety of oils, jams, chutneys, juices and even a “gin in a tin.”

Just like its owner, however, Diddly Squat Farm has been subject to its fair share of controversy.

In January, local community members protested the opening of a restaurant on the premises, claiming that it added undue disruption and traffic to the otherwise tranquil rural area. Clarkson was eventually ordered to shut the restaurant by government officials.

“The unlawful use of Diddly Squat Farm by reason of its nature, scale and siting is unsustainable and incompatible with its open countryside location,” stated an enforcement notice from the Cotswolds council.

Though Clarkson said he felt “thwarted” by the protests and reportedly abandoned plans for the restaurant, Diddly Squat Farm is set to reopen its shop on February 10th after a month-long closure.

If you’re interested, Cow’s Juice Vodka is currently up for sale, retailing at £39.00 on the Diddly Squat website.

