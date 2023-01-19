Jason Momoa Launches New Sustainable Vodka - Tequila Raiders

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa has returned to the beverage industry with the launch of Meili Vodka, a new sustainably-produced craft spirit.

Meili Vodka is a joint venture between Momoa and fashion designer Blake Halvorson, one that has apparently been in the works for over seven years.

According to their website, Meili is distilled using water sourced from a 300-million-year-old aquifer that feeds into natural springs in Montana. Their bottles are made using 100% recycled material repurposed from “vast mountains of broken, discarded glass.”

Though the brand has yet to release any tasting notes for the spirit, Meili has started to pop up for sale online at $25.

It’s a surprisingly low price for a celebrity-owned spirit, particularly one that boasts extensive sustainability.

Momoa first dipped his toes into the beverage industry back in 2016 with a limited-release Guinness Beer dubbed “The Mano,” said to be the brewers’ first-ever sour.

In 2020, Momoa would go on to launch his own company Mananala, a purified water brand packaged in recycled aluminum bottles.

It seems that the Aquaman star just can’t stay away from selling drinks.

Momoa and co-founder Blake Halvorson will be taking to the stage as keynote speakers at the upcoming WSWA Access Live Wine & Spirits Expo to talk about the brand and their mission.

“We plan to set the bar for what’s possible within the wine and spirits industry — and lead the marketplace by example as the global standard, inspiring others for decades to come,” says Halvorson.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter