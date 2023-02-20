Jake Paul Paid $250K for Blue Raspberry Vodka Bottle Tattoo

Internet superstar and professional boxer Jake Paul was paid $250,000 out of a golden suitcase to get a tattoo of Au Vodka’s Blue Raspberry bottle as part of a promotional stunt.

In a video posted to the Au Vodka Instagram page, Paul is greeted by Au Vodka co-owner DJ Charlie Sloth with a gilded suitcase of cash and a golden throne. Paul takes a mighty swig of Au Vodka Blue Raspberry, sits on the kingly chair then gets a tattoo of the brand’s bottle on his right bicep (for the record, it is not recommended that you drink while getting a tattoo).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Au Vodka (@auvodka)



Au Vodka was founded back in 2015 by Jackson Quinn and Charlie Morgan. Though the two have since become millionaires, Morgan first gained fame as a teenager when he was kicked mid-match by Chelsea F.C. footballer Eden Hazard.

Following co-signs by DJ Charlie Sloth and a slew of promotion by Floyd Mayweather, Au Vodka has exploded in popularity and is to date the most followed spirits brand on TikTok.

If Mayweather and Jake Paul are any indication, the UFC seems to be the next lucrative vista for beverage promotion.

Jake Paul’s brother Logan Paul recently launched PRIME Energy in collaboration with Youtuber KSI to huge viral success.

The brand was just announced as the official global sports drink of the UFC, complete with plenty of on-premise advertising.

Read More:

Why There’s More Truth Than Meets the Eye to Drake’s False Claim That SNL Alum Dan Aykroyd Invented Patron Tequila

What is Rosa Tequila? How Adam Levine Is Popularizing the Wine-Aged Tequila Trend

Is Tequila an Upper? A New Look Inside the Age-Old Question

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter