Hop on Board: J Balvin Giving Out 10,000 Beers per Week

Reggaetón superstar J Balvin is teaming up with Miller Lite for limited-edition pints, a big beer giveaway and an opportunity fund for Latino business owners.

To commemorate the occasion, Miller Liter has announced the return of its Balvin-inspired pint collection. Starting March 1st and running through April 30th, fans are invited to enter sweepstakes online for a chance to get in on one of 10,000 beers that will be given out every week.

Sweepstakes are also said to include a chance to win other prizes like signed merch.

$150,000 of proceeds from the limited-edition drop, which is also available for retail online, will go towards the Accion Opportunity Fund.

The fund provides loans and coaching to Latino business owners across the United States. The last J Balvin Miller Lite drop raised around $275,00 for the same organization.

“I’m excited Miller Lite and I could collaborate again to not only bring some new cool can art to shelves but also make a real impact in the Latino community,” said Balvin. “So many Latino businesses were devastated over the past few years, and I’m glad Miller Lite was excited to team up and give them a boost. So pick up some Miller Lite because the next round’s on me!”

J Balvin is certainly no stranger to brand collaborations.

In the past, he’s teamed up with Nike for a pair of baby blue Air Jordan 2s, worked with McDonald’s to create the “J Balvin Meal,” and collaborated with Buchanan’s Deluxe for a 12-year limited-edition scotch.

Balvin even released his own SpongeBob figures after penning the theme song for the Sponge On The Run movie in 2020.

You can find full details for the giveaway online at millerlite.com/jbalvin.

