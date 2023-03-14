Insomnia Cookies Launches Cocktail-Inspired Cookie Line

The beloved chewy bakers over at Insomnia Cookies are celebrating spring break with the Spring Baked collection, featuring a variety of cocktail-inspired cookie and ice cream sandwich flavors.

Fret not, these new offerings contain zero alcohol.

Through March 19, Insomnia will be selling a trendy Espresso Martini cookie filled with white chocolate chips and mocha fudge, a Limoncello-inspired cookie mixed with candied lemon pieces, and a Piña Colada cookie mixed with coconut shavings.

They’re also debuting a Piña Colada Cooki’wich and a Spring Baked Super 6 pack that contains all three of the main flavors.

First launched in 2003, Insomnia Cookies has since expanded to over 200 locations across the United States and is now one of the most recognizable physical cookie retailers on the market.

The brand was initially founded by Jared Barnett and Seth Berkowitz when they began a late-night cookie delivery service out of their dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania.

Insomnia, which was acquired by Krispy Kreme in 2018, maintains most of its locations in close proximity to college campuses to this day.

