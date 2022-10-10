Infante Cocktail: The Unexpected Mix of Almond and Tequila

A good infante cocktail blends bright agave notes with the subtly sweet, marzipan-tinted flavor of almonds and a dash of nutmeg.

In an infante, the signature ingredient is orgeat. A sweet syrup made from almonds, sugar, and rose water or orange flower water, orgeat is a mainstay in countless Mai Tai and Tiki-style drinks.

Though orgeat might initially seem like an odd pairing for tequila, its flavor shares quite a bit with horchata, a sweet cinnamon and rice-based drink frequently used as a cocktail mixer throughout Mexico.

An infante’s combination of earthy nutmeg and almond notes with subdued sweetness makes it the perfect fall drink. Best of all, it is incredibly easy to make at home!

Infante Cocktail

Ingredients

2 oz Reposado Tequila

3/4 oz Orgeat

3/4 oz Lime Juice

Nutmeg

Directions

Pour tequila, orgeat and lime juice into a shaker with ice. Shake for 10-20 seconds. Strain into a glass, and garnish with nutmeg on top. Though any nutmeg will do, a dash of freshly grated nutmeg will do this drink wonders.

